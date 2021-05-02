DePay 24-Hour Volume Reaches $624,919.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. DePay has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and $624,919.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DePay has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $3.75 or 0.00006466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00064558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00279453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.37 or 0.01106172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.96 or 0.00731195 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,975.67 or 0.99990384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.