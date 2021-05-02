DerivaDAO Price Reaches $5.71 on Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $5.71 or 0.00010087 BTC on major exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $149.00 million and approximately $263,043.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.44 or 0.00286958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.48 or 0.01119053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.57 or 0.00732349 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,535.49 or 0.99870310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

