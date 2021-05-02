Dether Market Cap Tops $2.46 Million (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Dether has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $19,429.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether coin can currently be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dether has traded up 64.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00069729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00072346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.51 or 0.00848829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.04 or 0.08687750 BTC.

Dether Profile

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

