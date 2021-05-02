Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) & Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Critical Survey

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pacific Premier Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 5 5 1 0 1.64

Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.42%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 5.38% 5.64% 0.82% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft -3.92% -1.94% -0.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $561.34 million 7.43 $159.72 million $2.60 16.93 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $38.72 billion 0.75 -$6.04 billion ($3.04) -4.61

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio include commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, small business administration (SBA), and SBA paycheck protection program loans; revolving lines or credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and savings account secured loans and auto loans. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, treasury management, and online bill payment services. It operates 65 full-service depository branches located in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The Company's Investment Bank segment offers merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. This segment also focuses on financing, advisory, fixed income, and currencies. Its Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice, social and governance products, and digital offerings. This segment also provides wealth management, and postal and parcel services. The Company's Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; passive investments; and various services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, asset allocation advisory, structuring, and overlay to institutions, governments, corporations and foundations, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 1,891 branches in Germany and internationally. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

