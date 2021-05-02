Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) and Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) Head-To-Head Review

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) and Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parkson Retail Group has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Deutsche Wohnen and Parkson Retail Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Wohnen 1 0 5 0 2.67 Parkson Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Wohnen and Parkson Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Wohnen 145.51% 9.32% 4.20% Parkson Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Wohnen and Parkson Retail Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Wohnen $937.88 million 20.86 $1.71 billion $4.28 12.71 Parkson Retail Group $727.27 million 0.13 -$32.23 million N/A N/A

Deutsche Wohnen has higher revenue and earnings than Parkson Retail Group.

Summary

Deutsche Wohnen beats Parkson Retail Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living. The company manages and markets nursing and residential care homes. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Parkson Retail Group Company Profile

Parkson Retail Group Limited engages in the operation and management of a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 38 Parkson branded stores, 1 Lion mall, 2 Parkson Newcore city malls, supermarkets, and fashion and food and beverage outlets in 27 cities in the People's Republic of China. It also provides consultancy and management, property management, and food and beverage management services; and produces food products. In addition, the company operates as a licensor for the Franco brand. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Parkson Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of PRG Corporation Limited.

