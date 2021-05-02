Dev Protocol Price Hits $9.10 on Top Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $9.10 or 0.00016098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $10.18 million and $252,824.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00015976 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.04 or 0.01239620 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

