DEX Hits Market Capitalization of $7.52 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market cap of $7.52 million and $2.81 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00073824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.77 or 0.00848998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00096551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,926.08 or 0.08681012 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

