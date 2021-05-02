DFI.Money (YFII) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46.27 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,557.07 or 0.04510997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $98.69 million and $46.27 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00071915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.83 or 0.00851773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00096656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,009.24 or 0.08836954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00047264 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

