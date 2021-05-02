dForce (DF) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.75 Million

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One dForce coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded up 37.9% against the dollar. dForce has a total market capitalization of $45.09 million and $4.75 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

