DIA (DIA) Achieves Market Cap of $186.42 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, DIA has traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. DIA has a market capitalization of $186.42 million and $59.79 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can now be bought for $4.50 or 0.00007821 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00071799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.36 or 0.00850623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00096811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,156.57 or 0.08963260 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

