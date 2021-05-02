Diamond (DMD) Trading Up 52% This Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $2.71 or 0.00004770 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and $17,715.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 52% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,593,602 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

