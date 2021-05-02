Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DHCC opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Diamondhead Casino has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

Diamondhead Casino Company Profile

Diamondhead Casino Corp. engages in the ownership of an undeveloped property intended for a casino project. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities on the property unilaterally or in conjunction with one or more joint venture partners. The company was founded on November 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

