DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,444 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $82.58 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

