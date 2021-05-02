Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,682 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Digital Realty Trust worth $49,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 32.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,530,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,146,000 after buying an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR stock opened at $154.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average of $140.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,906 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,347. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

