Digitex (DGTX) Trading 25.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Digitex has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and $1.70 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.35 or 0.00857121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,453.95 or 0.09380421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00048620 BTC.

Digitex Profile

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

