Digiwage Trading Up 38.6% Over Last Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded up 38.6% against the dollar. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $125,877.51 and $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

