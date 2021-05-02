Digix Gold Token Tops One Day Volume of $16,094.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $16,094.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for about $56.80 or 0.00099733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.18 or 0.00850126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00097201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00047998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,894.57 or 0.08593986 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,719 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

