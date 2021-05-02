Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 142.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,624 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Purple Innovation worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

