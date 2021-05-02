DistX (DISTX) Price Tops $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. DistX has a total market capitalization of $238,379.06 and approximately $38.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DistX has traded up 318.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00280165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.32 or 0.01120698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.01 or 0.00736813 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,781.84 or 0.99848742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DistX Coin Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

