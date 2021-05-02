DistX (DISTX) Price Tops $0.0074

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One DistX coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DistX has traded 318.9% higher against the dollar. DistX has a market cap of $238,379.06 and $38.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DistX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00280165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.32 or 0.01120698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.01 or 0.00736813 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,781.84 or 0.99848742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

Buying and Selling DistX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DistX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DistX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.