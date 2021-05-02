DMScript (DMST) Trading 37.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $1.24 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded up 37.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00283316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $628.26 or 0.01112668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00721980 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,389.39 or 0.99867820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.