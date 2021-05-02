Doctors Coin (DRS) Hits Market Cap of $176.60 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $176.60 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001361 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00075091 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 144.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

