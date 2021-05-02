Donut (DONUT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.07 Million

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $163,804.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00064115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00279600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.56 or 0.01143184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.93 or 0.00737281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,929.39 or 1.00192009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

