DopeCoin (DOPE) Market Cap Reaches $464,718.25

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. DopeCoin has a market cap of $464,718.25 and $6,755.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $269.79 or 0.00474804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002468 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

