DOWCOIN (DOW) Achieves Market Cap of $4,210.90

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One DOWCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DOWCOIN has a total market cap of $4,210.90 and $39.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DOWCOIN has traded down 65.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00068587 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003097 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DOWCOIN Coin Profile

DOWCOIN is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io . DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

