Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €82.60 ($97.18).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of DRW3 opened at €77.65 ($91.35) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €70.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.84. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 12-month high of €89.10 ($104.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $667.79 million and a PE ratio of 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

