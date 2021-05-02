DragonVein (DVC) Price Reaches $0.0876 on Major Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0876 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $13.44 million and $4.10 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,223.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.27 or 0.01723137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.53 or 0.00583142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00064222 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001616 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

