Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) 1-Day Volume Tops $914,418.00 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $29.59 million and $914,418.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001659 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00279465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $639.05 or 0.01122291 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.96 or 0.00735772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,920.17 or 0.99962248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

