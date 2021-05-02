Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $101.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.82. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

