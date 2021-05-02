Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,031 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Duke Realty worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,558,000 after buying an additional 858,644 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,418,000 after buying an additional 573,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Duke Realty by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Duke Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after buying an additional 329,785 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

Several research firms have commented on DRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

