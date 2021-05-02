Dusk Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.71 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Dusk Network has a market cap of $103.79 million and $6.71 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

