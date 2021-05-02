Dusk Network (DUSK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $104.54 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $104.54 million and $8.62 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dusk Network Coin Profile

DUSK is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

