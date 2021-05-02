Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

