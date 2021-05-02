Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $54.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

