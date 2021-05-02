Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

VSGX stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.