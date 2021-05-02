Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 2.57% of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 499,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of LNGR opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. Global X Longevity Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $29.52.

