Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,021,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

HD stock opened at $323.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.20.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.