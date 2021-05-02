Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.15% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYGH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 1,019.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.68 and a 52 week high of $87.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20.

