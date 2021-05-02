Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,035 Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGRN. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $54.53 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $56.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.60.

