Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 4,611 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.