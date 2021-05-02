Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 815 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,194 shares of company stock worth $16,830,409. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

NYSE:TRV opened at $154.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

