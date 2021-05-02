Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP stock opened at $109.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.40.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

