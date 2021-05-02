Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post sales of $91.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.17 million and the highest is $95.40 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $93.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $363.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.20 million to $376.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $366.08 million, with estimates ranging from $356.75 million to $382.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EGBN shares. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $57.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

