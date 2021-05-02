Earnbase Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Earnbase has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $16,721.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Earnbase coin can now be bought for about $12.97 or 0.00022928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00063943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00279016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.58 or 0.01134405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.53 or 0.00734709 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,556.41 or 0.99999425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

