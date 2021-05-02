Earneo Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.64 Million (RNO)

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Earneo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Earneo has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Earneo has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and $31,909.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00070347 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003126 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Earneo

Earneo (CRYPTO:RNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 coins. Earneo’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . Earneo’s official website is www.earneo.io . Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Earneo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earneo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Earneo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

