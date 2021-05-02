Eastern Bank Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eastern Bank decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,044 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $326.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.95.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

