Eastern Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,575,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,181.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,915.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,299.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.