Eastern Bank Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,442 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock opened at $288.48 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.87 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

