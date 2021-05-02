Eastern Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total value of $19,478,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $36,909,568,085.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock valued at $168,049,528. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.85.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $382.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.66. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $263.01 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.