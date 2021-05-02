Eastern Bank Has $12.37 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,131.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,636 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 593,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $164,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk by 28.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,303 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 78.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 243 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $291.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.71. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.57 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.09.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

